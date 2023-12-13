Thai MP Sentenced for Criticizing Monarchy on Social Media

In a recent ruling, a Thai Member of Parliament (MP) has been handed a six-year prison sentence for making critical remarks about the country’s monarchy on social media. Rukchanok Srinork, also known as “Ice,” was found guilty of violating Thailand’s strict lese majesty law due to comments that she posted or shared on a social media platform, where she voiced her concerns about the decision to award a Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing contract to a company owned King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Although Rukchanok pleaded not guilty, she is now seeking bail and plans to appeal the verdict. Thailand’s lese majesty law is among the strictest in the world and allows for up to 15 years of imprisonment for each charge related to criticism of the monarchy. This law is broadly interpreted, and individuals have been prosecuted before for sharing satirical cartoons or wearing costumes that were seen as disrespectful towards the royal family.

Rukchanok’s political party, Move Forward, which gained the highest number of votes in this year’s election but was prevented from assuming power, was the only party that campaigned for reforms to the lese majesty law. Rukchanok, previously an activist involved in youth-led protests advocating for democratic changes and reforms within the powerful and affluent royal family, joined Move Forward and successfully secured a seat in parliament.

The ruling against Rukchanok raises concerns about the erosion of free speech in Thailand, as it marks one of many cases brought forward under the lese majesty law in recent years. Since the protest movement in 2020, at least 259 individuals have been charged with insulting the monarchy. The conviction of an elected MP further highlights the challenges faced those advocating for democratic principles and reform within the country.

The case against Rukchanok’s party, Move Forward, and its former leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, adds to the mounting pressure faced political groups seeking to bring about changes to the lese majesty law. Pita is not only accused of violating election rules but also faces allegations of attempting to overthrow the constitutional monarchy due to the party’s promise to reform the law.

As this case unfolds, it remains to be seen how the legal battles surrounding Thailand’s lese majesty law will shape the future of free expression and democratic reform in the country.