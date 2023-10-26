The Dynamic Flavors of Kin: A Unique Thai Culinary Experience

Kin, a Long Beach restaurant known for its oversized space and sophisticated Thai cooking, offers a culinary experience that goes beyond the ordinary. With its elegant skylight, modern lamps, and polished wood surfaces, Kin sets the stage for a memorable dining adventure.

The menu at Kin may be small compared to other Thai restaurants, but it is carefully curated to feature only the most exceptional dishes. From delicious chive pancakes to tender chicken satay, every bite at Kin is a taste of perfection. The menu boasts a wide variety of options, including larb chicken, larb salmon, and both avocado and mango curries. Seafood lovers will delight in the spicy seafood medley of scallops, shrimp, squid, and New Zealand mussels in roasted chili paste with vegetables.

In true Thai fashion, the dessert menu at Kin is equally tantalizing. Guests can indulge in coconut and green tea ice creams or savor the seasonal delight of mango sticky rice. For those seeking an extra kick, Kin offers a range of signature cocktails, such as the New Paradise made with lychees, passion fruit, coconut cream, vodka, and lemon juice.

What sets Kin apart from other Thai restaurants is not just its exceptional cuisine, but also its artistic presentation. The walls of the restaurant are adorned with photos of the most popular dishes, each accompanied a description that adds to the allure. The ambiance at Kin is infused with a sense of joy and celebration, as eating is seen as a life-affirming activity.

Kin, formerly the home of Blue Heaven Thai, is a haven for Thai food enthusiasts. Its generous parking lot and open kitchen add to the overall dining experience. Whether you are a Thai food aficionado or an adventurous eater looking for something new, Kin promises to deliver an unforgettable experience.

FAQ:

Q: What kind of cuisine does Kin offer?

A: Kin offers sophisticated Thai cuisine.

Q: What are some popular dishes at Kin?

A: Popular dishes at Kin include chive pancakes, chicken satay, larb chicken, larb salmon, avocado and mango curries, and spicy seafood medley.

Q: Does Kin have dessert options?

A: Yes, Kin offers coconut and green tea ice creams, as well as mango sticky rice.

Q: Does Kin serve cocktails?

A: Yes, Kin offers a selection of signature cocktails, including the New Paradise made with lychees, passion fruit, coconut cream, vodka, and lemon juice.