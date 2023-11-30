Thai cuisine is renowned worldwide for its vibrant flavors and unique culinary style. When visiting Thailand, one cannot miss the opportunity to indulge in the country’s popular food style known as ‘All We Can Cook’. This immersive dining experience goes beyond just a meal; it is a journey that leaves a lasting impression on travelers from across the globe.

Thai superstar Bie Thassapak Hsu and rising social media star Nene Pornnappan Pornpenpipat, both known for their respective achievements in the entertainment industry, are avid fans of All We Can Cook. Every time Bie returns to Thailand from China, he cannot resist the allure of the homecoming flavors. Similarly, Nene, the only Thai contestant on the Chinese girl group reality competition show ‘CHUANG 2020’, finds solace in the delectable cuisine.

All We Can Cook offers a diverse menu of Thai-style cooked-to-order dishes, allowing patrons to customize their spiciness level and choose their favorite ingredients. From stir-fried crispy pork and Chinese broccoli with oyster sauce to barbecued pork with rice, stir-fried meat with basil leaves, and the iconic Tom Yam spicy soup, these dishes can be savored at renowned eateries like ‘Jae Suai’ in Yaowarat, Bangkok’s bustling Chinatown.

After satisfying their appetites, Bie and Nene explore the vibrant streets of Yaowarat Chinatown, carrying ‘Thai Fabric Bags.’ These bags, made from handwoven Thai cotton, add a unique touch to their exploration. Originating from the Mae Chaem community in Chiang Mai, these bags, known as ‘Teen Chok Weaving,’ offer an unparalleled experience for travelers as they navigate through any destination in the world.

Embark on your own enchanting journey through Thailand’s popular food style, All We Can Cook, and discover the flavors that have captivated the hearts of Thai celebrities and travelers alike.

