Is Meta’s New Subscription Plan a Gift or a Poisoned Chalice?

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, recently introduced a new subscription plan that has sparked controversy among users. The company’s message presents users with a difficult choice: either pay €12.99 per month or allow Meta to use their data for business purposes. This “new option” is supposedly in response to changing regional laws, but in reality, it is a way for Meta to circumvent European Union regulations.

In December, Brussels concluded that Meta could not force users to accept personalized ads that track their activity. Additionally, the Irish Data Protection Commission fined Meta €1.2 billion in May for violating data protection and privacy regulations on its social networks. To evade these regulations and further sanctions, the multinational corporation has devised this new plan, which essentially places the burden on users and can be seen as a poisoned chalice.

Meta argues that this subscription model is compliant with European legislation because it gives users the choice not to share their data. However, the subscription cost is so high that it is expected that very few people will be willing to pay for it. Instead, most users are likely to opt for the “Use Instagram for free with ads” option.

It is difficult not to see this move Meta as an attempt to coerce European users into sharing their data, as personalized ads are where the real profit lies. The option to use Instagram with ads is presented as follows: “Discover products and brands through personalized ads while using your Instagram account for free. Your information will be used for ads.”

Ads: Meta’s Main Source of Revenue

Meta generates a significant portion of its revenue from selling advertising space on its digital platforms, particularly through the sale of ads to third parties. In 2021, the company earned $114.934 billion from advertising, accounting for 97.5% of its total revenue. While a Meta spokesperson stated that the company still believes in the model of a free service monetized through personalized ads, recent actions suggest otherwise.

Mark Zuckerberg is not the only tech mogul considering implementing a paid option on social networks. In July, Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), also announced his intention to introduce a paywall for all users.

