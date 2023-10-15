Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: Fighting for Public Accountability

A local newspaper has a vital role to play in society, acting as a watchdog to ensure that public institutions are held accountable to taxpayers and that public information is accessible. However, fulfilling this role can be challenging, especially when powerful interests prefer to keep the truth hidden.

Brad Petrishen, a tenacious reporter from the Telegram & Gazette, has consistently shown his willingness to take on difficult stories and expose the truth. His unwavering dedication to his job is the reason why the newspaper is set to be honored with the New England First Amendment Award from the New England Newspaper & Press Association.

The award recognizes the Telegram & Gazette’s relentless pursuit of police records from the City of Worcester. In 2018, the newspaper requested records of police investigations into allegations of misconduct city officers. Initially, the city agreed to release the records, but when Brad reported a civil rights lawyer’s claims of misconduct within the Police Department, the city reversed its decision.

The newspaper filed a lawsuit, and in 2022, a Superior Court judge ruled that the city had acted in bad faith illegally withholding the records. The judge ordered the city to pay $5,000 in punitive damages, the first-ever such award under the Massachusetts Public Records Law. Additionally, the city was ordered to pay $100,000 in legal fees. After a state appeals court revised the amount of legal fees, the city ultimately settled the case paying a total of $180,000.

This victory is not just significant for the Telegram & Gazette but also for the principles underlying public records laws in Massachusetts. Exemptions that allow public entities to withhold information undermine the effectiveness of these laws. This case exposed the need for transparency and accountability in government institutions.

The outcome of this case would not have been possible without the determination of several individuals, including the previous leadership of the Telegram & Gazette, attorney Jeffrey Pyle, and most notably, Brad Petrishen. Brad’s courage and commitment to the truth have been demonstrated in this case and throughout his career as an investigative reporter.

In today’s world, where information is abundant but truth is elusive, journalists like Brad are more critical than ever. Local governments increasingly adopt corporate practices, hindering access to basic information and controlling the narrative to present a positive image.

Reporters like Brad, who persistently ask difficult questions, are crucial in holding those in power accountable. The award bestowed upon the Telegram & Gazette is a testament to the importance of investigative journalism and the unwavering pursuit of truth.

