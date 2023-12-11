Teyana Taylor Stars in Iconic Pirelli Calendar

Teyana Taylor, the multitalented musician, dancer, actress, and model, has been chosen as one of the stars of the iconic Pirelli Calendar for 2024. This year marks the 50th edition of the calendar, which is renowned for featuring top celebrities and models.

Photographed Ghanaian visual artist Prince Gyasi in London and Ghana, the 2024 Pirelli Calendar cast includes notable figures such as Naomi Campbell, Angela Bassett, Idris Elba, Amanda Gorman, Jeymes Samuel, Margot Lee Shetterly, and King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

At the age of 15, Taylor began her career as a choreographer for Beyoncé’s “Ring the Alarm” music video. Since then, she has achieved great success in various creative fields. From her award-winning “Fade” video with Kanye West to her remarkable acting role in “A Thousand and One,” Taylor has proven her versatility.

Not limited to performing, Taylor has also ventured into styling, having collaborated with artists like Usher and NBA star Kyle Kuzma. She has always had a passion for fashion and sports, aiming to merge the two in her work. Taylor states, “I’ve always wanted to merge fashion and sports because I didn’t like how athletes were being dressed.”

Being selected for the Pirelli Calendar is a dream come true for Taylor. She expresses her excitement, saying, “Pirelli is super iconic, and when we grow up seeing things that we love, we would never think in a million years that we’d be a part of it.” Shooting in Africa added an extra level of fulfillment for Taylor, as she reveals, “To go to the motherland where they had a garden of roses, a spaceship, and crazy hair and dress, they embodied who I was, Mother Alien.”

Taylor also mentions her daughters, Junie and Rue, who have already shown an interest in fashion and design. She shares that both girls have developed a love for designer Rick Owens, with Junie even interning for the brand. Taylor hopes to involve her daughters in her projects in the future, as they are emerging style stars themselves.

In an interview with POPSUGAR, Taylor discusses her experience with Pirelli, her faith, her daughters’ fashion knowledge, and more. The iconic star continues to make an impact in the entertainment industry and inspire others with her creativity and talent.