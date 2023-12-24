Pregnant Texas Woman Travels Out of State for Abortion as Court Rejects Challenge to Restrictive Ban

Summary: A pregnant Texas woman diagnosed with a fetal condition that is fatal has left the state to seek an abortion elsewhere, after the state Supreme Court dismissed her challenge to one of the most stringent abortion bans in the U.S. Kate Cox, 31, had been seeking court permission in Texas for nearly a week to terminate her pregnancy due to her baby’s trisomy 18 diagnosis, a condition with low survival rates. Her lawsuit argued that continuing the pregnancy posed a risk to both her health and future ability to have children. Texas allows for narrow exceptions to its abortion ban when the life of the mother is in danger, but not for fetal anomalies. Although the exact location was not disclosed, Cox left Texas and would have been at 20 weeks and six days pregnant on the day the court ruled against her.

The state Supreme Court made its decision just hours after Cox’s attorneys announced her departure from Texas. The ruling comes three days after the court temporarily halted a lower judge’s ruling that had granted Cox permission to have an abortion. Cox, who lives in the Dallas area, is believed to be the first woman in the U.S. to request court permission for an abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year. Her case has garnered significant attention as a test of abortion bans in Texas and other Republican-controlled states where abortion is prohibited in almost all stages of pregnancy. Another pregnant woman in Kentucky has also requested court approval for an abortion, but no ruling has been issued in that case yet.

While Cox’s lawsuit argued that inducing labor or carrying the baby to term would endanger her ability to have another child due to previous cesarean surgeries, Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton contended that the complications did not rise to the level of threatening her life. Texas imposes strict laws on abortion, and doctors who provide the procedure can face criminal charges with punishments of up to life in prison. Private citizens are also allowed to sue individuals who assist a woman seeking an abortion, but the laws do not impose legal consequences on the mother.

The decision to terminate pregnancies due to fetal anomalies is rarely discussed in national abortion debates. Although there are no recent statistics on the frequency of terminations for fetal anomalies in the U.S., experts believe it is a small percentage of total procedures. Texas continues to be at the forefront of strict abortion laws, with ongoing efforts to prevent pregnant women from leaving the state for abortions in states where the procedure is legal. However, a federal judge in Texas ruled this year that the bans do not apply to helping women get abortions outside the state, offering some relief to those seeking abortion services elsewhere.