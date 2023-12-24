Texas Woman Leaves State After Supreme Court Decision on Abortion Exemption

A Texas woman who had been seeking a legal medical exemption for an abortion has chosen to leave the state following a decision the Texas Supreme Court, according to lawyers from the Center for Reproductive Rights. The state Supreme Court temporarily paused a lower court ruling that would have allowed her to terminate her pregnancy. The woman, identified as Kate Cox, had been advised doctors that her baby suffered from trisomy 18, a chromosomal disorder that often results in stillbirth or early infant death. As of last week, she was 20 weeks pregnant.

Cox made the decision to leave the state because she could not afford to wait any longer to undergo the procedure due to her deteriorating health. She had experienced multiple visits to the emergency room, according to Nancy Northup, CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights.

The Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, had warned a medical center that it would face legal consequences should they perform the abortion. The Texas Supreme Court subsequently lifted the temporary pause on the lower court ruling after the woman left the state, thereby nullifying the ruling and denying Cox’s request.

The state Supreme Court cited the discretion of Cox’s doctor in determining whether her case met the criteria for an exception to the state’s abortion ban. In their opinion, the court stated that the doctor had not provided a “good faith belief” regarding whether Cox’s condition posed a threat to her life or major bodily function. The lower court had granted her the exception regardless, a decision that the state high court deemed outside the bounds of their authority.

The lawsuit brought attention to the strict abortion bans in Texas, which had left Cox with limited options. Her doctors had informed her that her pregnancy was unlikely to result in a healthy baby, and given her prior cesarean sections, continuing the pregnancy may put her at risk of severe complications. The lawsuit argued that the existing abortion ban left her with the choice of waiting for the fetus to die inside her or undergoing a risky third cesarean section only for the baby to suffer until death.

As the state Supreme Court deliberates on the restrictiveness of Texas’ abortion ban for women with severe pregnancy complications, the ruling in Cox’s case remains on hold during the appeal process.