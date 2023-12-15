Texas Woman Fights for Her Right to Terminate Non-Viable Pregnancy

A Texas woman, Kate Cox, has taken legal action to seek permission to terminate her non-viable pregnancy. Cox, who recently received a devastating diagnosis that the fetus has a fatal chromosomal condition, has been unable to access an abortion due to Texas’s restrictive laws. This case marks the first time since the landmark Roe v Wade ruling in 1973 that an adult woman has asked a court to authorize an abortion.

At 20 weeks pregnant, Cox has been experiencing severe cramping and fluid leaks, requiring her to visit multiple emergency rooms. Her doctors have warned her that continuing the pregnancy poses significant risks to her life, health, and future fertility. Despite the grim prognosis that the baby has virtually no chance of survival, Cox has been denied access to an abortion due to Texas’s abortion bans.

The lawsuit argues that Cox’s physicians are unable to provide the necessary medical care because of the state’s restrictive abortion laws. Due to Cox’s previous cesarean sections, there is a higher risk of uterine rupture and other complications if she goes into labor. Dilation and evacuation (D&E), a standard and safe abortion procedure, is not available to Cox in Texas because doctors fear criminal prosecution.

Cox and her husband are now asking the court to grant them a D&E procedure and protect her doctors from potential prosecution. This case draws attention to the detrimental impact of Texas’s abortion bans on women’s health and well-being.

This lawsuit comes in the midst of another legal challenge against Texas’s abortion bans in the case of Zurawski v Texas, brought the Center for Reproductive Rights. The outcome of this case could potentially have implications for Cox and others facing medical emergencies.

The urgency of Cox’s situation highlights the need for immediate action to protect the health and reproductive rights of women in Texas. By sharing her story, Cox hopes to bring attention to the harmful consequences of restrictive abortion laws and fight for her own well-being and future fertility. As the legal battle unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Cox and other women in similar situations will be granted the right to make decisions about their own bodies and pregnancies.