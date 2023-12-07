Texas Woman Files Emergency Lawsuit to Terminate Pregnancy

A Texas woman has recently filed an emergency lawsuit seeking permission from a Travis County judge to terminate her pregnancy due to a fetal diagnosis of full trisomy 18, a condition with a high likelihood of fatality. This lawsuit marks the first time in almost half a century that a woman has sought court intervention to terminate a pregnancy in Texas.

The woman, Kate Cox, is a 31-year-old Dallas resident who already has two children delivered via Cesarean section. Her lawsuit argues that she is at an increased risk of medical complications such as gestational hypertension and diabetes, as well as complications from anesthesia and Cesarean section if she were to carry the pregnancy to term. Furthermore, Cox’s physicians have emphasized that a C-section at full term would not only raise the risk for subsequent pregnancies but also reduce the likelihood of successfully carrying a third child in the future.

Cox’s diagnosis and subsequent decision to seek an abortion align with ongoing legal battles surrounding Texas’ abortion laws. The Texas Supreme Court recently heard arguments in a landmark case, Zurawski v. Texas, which challenges the state’s abortion restrictions concerning complicated pregnancies. The case questions whether the bans apply to women carrying non-viable pregnancies like Cox’s. A Travis County judge had previously ruled that patients with life-threatening complications or lethal fetal diagnoses should be exempt from the laws, but the ruling was appealed the Texas attorney general’s office.

While Cox hopes that her lawsuit will be successful, there are concerns about the timetable for legal proceedings and potential delays. If granted a temporary restraining order, Cox would be safe from enforcement of the state’s abortion bans. However, further legal challenges, such as a writ of mandamus, could delay or even prevent her from obtaining an abortion. Additionally, any temporary restraining order would likely only apply to Cox’s case, meaning that other individuals in similar situations would need to pursue legal action individually.

The outcome of this case will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for the future of reproductive rights in Texas. It raises important questions about the rights of women in complicated pregnancies, the limitations of Texas’ abortion laws, and the role of court intervention in such cases.