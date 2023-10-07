The Red River Rivalry: Texas vs. Oklahoma Football Game Preview

This weekend marks the 119th edition of the Red River Rivalry, one of college football’s premier rivalry games. The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are meeting at the Cotton Bowl, with both teams hoping to maintain their undefeated records for the season.

This year’s matchup is highly anticipated, as both teams are ranked and undefeated for the first time since 2011. Many believe that the winner of this game will be the frontrunner for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Longhorns will also be seeking to continue their winning streak against the Sooners, after a 49-0 victory last season.

If you’re unable to attend the game in person, there are various ways to watch the Texas vs. Oklahoma football game live from home. The game will be aired on ABC, and if you don’t have cable, you can stream it through a live TV subscription such as Sling TV or FuboTV.

Sling TV is currently offering a 50% discount for the first month, with packages that include ABC for just $22.50. The Orange + Blue package also provides access to ESPN, where you can catch the pre-game show on ESPN College GameDay. FuboTV, a sports-focused live TV streaming service, is offering a seven-day free trial and has access to 14 channels broadcasting college football games.

The rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma has a long history, with Texas leading the series all-time at 63-50-5. This is the last time the two teams will face each other as Big 12 opponents, as they will become SEC foes starting in 2024.

So grab your snacks and get ready to enjoy the exciting Red River Rivalry game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners.

