Texas vs. Oklahoma: Battle of Undefeated Teams with Big 12 and Playoff Implications

No. 3 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma are set to face off in a highly anticipated matchup at the Cotton Bowl this weekend. Both teams come into the game undefeated and with high stakes, as the outcome will have implications on the conference title race and College Football Playoff picture. This will be their last meeting as members of the Big 12 before they transition to the SEC in 2024.

In their previous meeting in 2022, Texas dominated Oklahoma with a resounding 49-0 victory, marking their most lopsided win in the series history. However, this year’s Texas team looks even more dangerous, with a 5-0 start and impressive wins over ranked opponents. Oklahoma, under coach Brent Venables, has also shown improvement, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, and will be seeking revenge for last year’s defeat.

The rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas has produced many memorable games in the Big 12 era, and this matchup has the potential to be another classic. The winner of this game will have the inside track to the Big 12 Championship Game, which will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However, even the loser still has a chance to contend for the title.

One of the key storylines in this game will be the quarterback battle. Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel, currently leading the Big 12 in passing yards and touchdowns, will face off against Texas’ Quinn Ewers, a highly-touted prospect and the third-ranked passer in the conference. The performance of these two signal-callers will have a significant impact on the outcome of the game.

Oklahoma will be looking to redeem themselves after last year’s humiliating loss to Texas. Venables, in his second season as head coach, seeks a defining victory to quiet the doubts following his rocky debut. However, Texas comes into the game with what appears to be their strongest team in over a decade.

According to odds from SportsLine consensus, Texas enters the game as the favorites. Their impressive performance against Alabama in Week 2 showcased their potential and gives them an edge. While the Red River Rivalry is known for its unpredictability, the Longhorns are expected to come out on top and cover the spread.

This matchup between two undefeated teams promises to be an exciting clash between Big 12 powerhouses with conference title and playoff implications. Fans can catch the game live on ABC or stream it on fuboTV.

