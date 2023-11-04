Texas vs. Kansas State: A Decisive Matchup for Big 12 Title Contention

No. 7 Texas enters Week 10 with its College Football Playoff Ranking in the hopes of clinching a spot in the national championship. This Saturday, the Longhorns will face a formidable opponent in No. 23 Kansas State, making it one of the most anticipated Big 12 matchups of the season.

After a dominant 35-6 win over BYU, Texas is riding high with backup quarterback Maalik Murphy leading the charge. Running back Jonathon Brooks showcased his prowess with 138 all-purpose yards, while the Longhorns compiled an impressive 184 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Kansas State has found their groove in recent weeks, coming off a sensational 41-0 victory against Houston. Running back DJ Giddens played a pivotal role, rushing for 96 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

Texas and Kansas State have a longstanding competitive history since the formation of the Big 12 in 1996. The Longhorns currently hold a narrow 13-10 advantage in their all-time record and a 10-9 record as conference rivals. However, Texas has dominated their recent encounters, winning six consecutive matchups since 2016. Last season, the Longhorns secured a hard-fought 34-27 victory in Manhattan, Kansas, with running back Bijan Robinson amassing an impressive 209 yards rushing.

For fans eager to catch the action, the game will take place on Saturday, November 4, at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. The game will be broadcasted live on FOX, and a live stream will be available on fubo (Try for free).

Key Matchup in Big 12 Title Race:

The clash between Texas and Kansas State holds tremendous significance for the Big 12 title race. Both teams are currently tied with Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Iowa State for first place in conference play with a 4-1 record. A victory would provide either team control of their destiny in the pursuit of the Big 12 Championship. On the contrary, a loss would result in a crucial missed opportunity and place them at a disadvantage in reaching the title game. It’s worth noting that Texas and Kansas State are also tied with Baylor for the second-most Big 12 titles in conference history.

The Challenge for Murphy:

With starting quarterback Quinn Ewers sidelined, Maalik Murphy will once again be tasked with leading Texas’ offense. In his debut, Murphy displayed excellent composure, completing 64% of his passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns. However, he will face a formidable Kansas State defense, particularly in their ability to stop the run. Murphy will need to rise to the occasion and make crucial throws to secure a victory for the Longhorns.

A Dual Threat:

Kansas State has implemented a two-quarterback system this season, with Will Howard starting and Avery Johnson serving as a dynamic change-of-pace option. Johnson’s impressive performances over the past three games have added a new dimension to the Wildcats’ offense, accumulating 213 passing yards, 158 rushing yards, and seven touchdowns during this span. Texas will face the challenge of preparing for both quarterbacks and their unique playing styles.

In conclusion, the upcoming matchup between Texas and Kansas State is one that will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the Big 12 title contention. As both teams vie for control of their destiny, fans can expect an intense battle on the field. Be sure to tune in on Saturday and witness an exhilarating clash between two football powerhouses.

FAQs

Q: Where and when will the Texas vs. Kansas State game take place?

A: The game will be held at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, November 4.

Q: How can I watch the Texas vs. Kansas State game?

A: The game will be broadcasted live on FOX. For those looking for an online streaming option, fubo offers a live stream of the game (Try for free).

Q: What is the significance of the Texas vs. Kansas State matchup?

A: The game holds tremendous importance in the Big 12 title race, as both teams are currently tied for first place in conference play along with Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Iowa State.

Q: Who will be the starting quarterback for Texas?

A: With starting quarterback Quinn Ewers out, backup quarterback Maalik Murphy will continue to lead Texas’ offense.

Q: Are there any standout players to watch out for in this game?

A: Keep an eye on running back Jonathon Brooks from Texas, who had an impressive performance in their previous game, and Kansas State’s dynamic duo of quarterbacks, Will Howard and Avery Johnson.