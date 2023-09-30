Texas vs. Kansas: Clash of Undefeated Teams

No. 3 Texas is off to its best start since 2012 with a perfect 4-0 record, and they are ready to defend their unbeaten status against the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks. The Longhorns are coming off a dominant win over Baylor in their conference opener, while Kansas started their season with a 38-27 victory over BYU.

Both teams have showcased their offensive prowess. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels threw for 130 yards and three touchdowns in their recent win, while Texas Running backs Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw have combined for 629 yards and eight touchdowns on 7.0 yards per carry through four games.

Texas has the historical advantage in the series, holding a 17-4 all-time record against Kansas. However, this is the first time the two teams will meet as ranked opponents.

The Longhorns’ defense has been a key factor in their success this season, ranking in the top 15 in scoring defense and holding opponents to just 12.5 points per game. Defensive tackle T’vondre Sweat has been a standout player, leading a defense that has held opponents to an average of 2.7 yards per carry. Kansas will face a tough challenge against this relentless defense.

On the offensive side, Kansas has seen a transformation under offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, who has revamped their offense. The Jayhawks rank among the top 15 power-conference teams in yards per play, showcasing a balanced attack that utilizes option and misdirection.

The quarterback battle between Texas’ Quinn Ewers and Kansas’ Jalon Daniels adds another layer of excitement to this matchup. Ewers, who was considered the top quarterback in the Big 12, will face off against Daniels, who has quietly had a strong start to the season and was named Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

SportsLine consensus odds favor Texas in this game, but Kansas has shown resilience and a strong offense that could keep the game competitive. The Longhorns will need to stay focused and defeat the Jayhawks to continue their pursuit of a national championship.