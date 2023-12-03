Austin School Board Upholds Termination of Teacher Over TikTok Video

An elementary school teacher in Austin, Texas, has been terminated following a TikTok video that sparked controversy within the district. Sophia DeLoretto-Chudy, a first-year educator at Becker Elementary School, claims her firing was a result of the video she posted, which raised concerns about a lesson on the Holocaust.

The incident began when a school administrator expressed concerns about the lesson, in which students drew parallels between nationalism, propaganda, and the pledge of allegiance. This led to a protest of the pledge and sparked a heated debate within the school community.

In response to the concerns raised the administrator, DeLoretto-Chudy took to TikTok to express her viewpoint. However, her actions resulted in administrative leave as the video was seen as causing disruptions within the school. Following an investigation the Austin Independent School District (AISD), DeLoretto-Chudy was ultimately terminated for violating the district’s social media policies.

The AISD’s employee handbook clearly states that if an employee’s use of electronic communication interferes with their ability to perform their duties, it may result in termination. DeLoretto-Chudy argues that the policy is vague and open to misinterpretation, leading to arbitrary terminations. She is now advocating for a change in the policy to ensure clarity and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The termination has garnered mixed reactions from parents within the district. While some expressed concerns about DeLoretto-Chudy’s suitability as a teacher and viewed her activism as a stunt, others defended her and criticized the school district’s decision. They argue that the abrupt termination did not account for the disruption it caused and the need for a proper replacement teacher, which in turn affected students’ trust in the school system.

DeLoretto-Chudy’s lawyer is appealing the school board’s decision in hopes of overturning the termination and allowing her to return to teaching.

