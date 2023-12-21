New Title: Court Grants Temporary Stay in Texas Abortion Case Involving Woman with Fetal Diagnosis

Summary: The Texas Supreme Court has granted a temporary stay in the case of Kate Cox, a woman seeking an abortion due to a fatal diagnosis for her fetus. The stay comes after a lower court had issued a temporary restraining order allowing Cox to proceed with the procedure at 20 weeks. The court’s ruling does not indicate when the case will be picked up again. The Republican Attorney General of Texas argued that Cox did not meet the criteria for a medical exception to the state’s abortion ban. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, another woman is challenging the state’s near-total ban on abortion.

In a recent development, the Texas Supreme Court has intervened in a legal dispute over an abortion sought Kate Cox, a woman whose fetus has a fatal diagnosis. The court has granted a temporary stay on a lower court’s ruling that had permitted Cox to proceed with the emergency procedure.

The Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, argued that Cox did not qualify for a medical exception under the state’s abortion ban. Paxton’s office emphasized the irreversible loss of life if Cox were to go ahead with the abortion.

Cox’s physicians have advised her that continuing the pregnancy poses significant risks to her own health. The lawsuit revolves around the question of whether she should be allowed to make the decision regarding her own body in such circumstances.

The Supreme Court’s intervention has raised concerns among advocates for Cox’s right to choose. Molly Duane, an attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights, fears that a delay in resolving the case may result in justice being denied.

Meanwhile, in Kentucky, another woman has filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s near-total ban on abortion. The plaintiff, who is about eight weeks pregnant, seeks the right to an abortion along with other Kentuckians affected the ban.

These ongoing legal battles highlight the intense debate surrounding women’s reproductive rights in various states across the United States, as well as the far-reaching implications of court decisions on individuals seeking access to abortion services.