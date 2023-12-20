Texas Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Court-Ordered Abortion for Pregnant Woman

The Texas Supreme Court has issued a temporary ruling that prevents a pregnant woman, Kate Cox, from obtaining an emergency abortion. Cox had sued the state seeking a court-ordered abortion due to her unborn baby being diagnosed with a fatal genetic condition and complications in her pregnancy that pose a risk to her health. The lower court had granted Cox’s request, but the Texas Supreme Court froze the ruling without providing a timeline for a full decision.

Cox’s attorney expressed hope that the state’s request would be swiftly rejected, emphasizing the urgency of the situation as Cox is already 20 weeks pregnant. The attorney stated that healthcare should not be a matter for the court to decide.

The Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, petitioned the high court to intervene in the case, following a ruling a Texas judge granting a temporary restraining order against the state’s abortion ban. Paxton sought an emergency stay of the district court judge’s ruling, highlighting that Cox had not demonstrated a “life-threatening” medical condition or risk of death or harm due to her symptoms.

Paxton also warned hospitals where Cox’s physician has privileges about potential civil and criminal liability, including prosecution and civil penalties, for facilitating the abortion.

Cox’s suit revealed that her unborn baby has trisomy 18, a fatal genetic condition, and is not expected to survive more than a few days outside the womb. She has been experiencing severe cramping and fluid leaks, putting her at high risk for complications that may threaten her life and future fertility.

While the case remains pending before the Texas Supreme Court, the temporary block on the court-ordered abortion raises concerns about access to urgent medical care for pregnant women in critical situations.