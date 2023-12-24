Texas Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Emergency Abortion Decision

The Texas Supreme Court has intervened in a case involving a pregnant woman seeking an emergency abortion, temporarily blocking a lower court’s decision in a ruling issued on Friday. Kate Cox, who sued the state to obtain a court-ordered abortion, has been prevented from undergoing the procedure for now. Cox, who is 20 weeks pregnant, revealed that her unborn baby has a fatal genetic condition and that her pregnancy is putting her health at risk.

The decision the court did not include a timeline for when a full ruling might be issued, leaving the case pending. Nevertheless, Cox’s attorney expressed hope that the state’s request will be swiftly rejected, emphasizing the urgent need for medical care and arguing against the need for individuals to seek healthcare through legal means.

The Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, filed a petition with the high court, requesting their intervention. Paxton’s petition followed a Texas judge’s ruling granting a temporary restraining order against the state’s abortion ban, which allowed Cox to terminate her pregnancy legally for 14 days.

This case has intensified the ongoing debate surrounding Texas’ abortion ban, which is one of the strictest in the country. Paxton, who has threatened legal action against those who facilitate abortions, argued in his petition that Cox has not demonstrated a “life-threatening” medical condition or symptoms that put her “at risk of death” or serious harm.

Cox, in her suit, cited severe cramping and unidentified fluid leaks as reasons for seeking an emergency abortion. The suit also highlighted the risks involved in continuing her pregnancy due to her prior C-sections, such as uterine rupture and hysterectomy.

Attorneys representing Cox and the Center for Reproductive Rights, an abortion rights legal group, criticized Paxton’s petition, stating that it demonstrated a “disregard for Ms. Cox’s life” and the rule of law. They argued that the state should not prioritize Cox’s nonviable pregnancy above her own life and the future children she and her husband hope to have.

The plaintiffs called on the state Supreme Court to reject Paxton’s threat of prosecution against doctors and others involved in facilitating the abortion. Cox’s attorney did not disclose the exact details of when and where the abortion would take place, but assured that they would do everything possible to ensure she receives the care she needs promptly.