Texas Supreme Court Blocks Abortion for Woman with Fatal Fetal Diagnosis

The Texas Supreme Court has temporarily halted a judge’s ruling that allowed a pregnant woman to undergo an abortion due to a fatal diagnosis for her fetus. This decision has created uncertainty and posed a significant challenge to one of the strictest abortion bans in the United States. Kate Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two from Dallas, received a temporary restraining order from a lower court, preventing Texas from enforcing the ban in her specific case. However, the all-Republican court issued an order to temporarily suspend the ruling, stating that it was done “without regard to the merits.”

Representatives from the Center for Reproductive Rights, who are serving as Cox’s legal counsel, expressed their concerns over the delay in justice. They hope that the court will reject the state’s request and take prompt action. It should be noted that Cox’s attorneys have decided not to disclose her abortion plans for safety reasons. They did indicate to the Texas Supreme Court that she is still pregnant.

Cox’s case is unique as it is believed to be the first of its kind since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2021. The ruling issued on Thursday only applied to Cox and not to other pregnant individuals in Texas.

According to Cox’s lawsuit, she discovered she was pregnant for the third time in August and was subsequently informed that her baby had a high risk of a condition called trisomy 18, which carries a high likelihood of miscarriage or stillbirth. Additionally, Cox’s previous cesarean sections make inducing labor a risky procedure due to the potential for a uterine rupture. Having another cesarean section at full term would also jeopardize her ability to carry another child.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argued that Cox does not meet the medical exception criteria for an abortion and urged the state’s highest court to act swiftly. Paxton’s office warned three Houston hospitals that they could face legal consequences if they allowed Cox’s physician to perform the abortion, referring to the state district judge who approved the procedure as an “activist” judge.

This Texas Supreme Court decision comes as a pregnant woman in Kentucky has also filed a lawsuit demanding her right to an abortion. The plaintiff, known as Jane Doe, is approximately eight weeks pregnant and seeks an abortion that is prohibited under the state’s ban. Unlike Cox’s lawsuit, Doe’s case aims to have class-action status to represent other pregnant individuals in Kentucky facing the same situation.