Texas Supreme Court Orders Temporary Hold on Abortion Ruling

The Texas Supreme Court has temporarily halted a lower court’s ruling that would have allowed a pregnant woman with a fatal fetal diagnosis to undergo an abortion, despite the state’s ban on the procedure. The Supreme Court, which consists entirely of Republican judges, issued a one-page ruling without considering the merits of the case, granting more time to deliberate on the matter.

The ruling has drawn criticism from reproductive rights advocates, who argue that justice delayed in urgent medical cases like this could ultimately result in justice denied. The Center for Reproductive Rights, representing the pregnant woman, expressed hope that the Court would reject the state’s request promptly. Molly Duane, a senior staff attorney at the organization, emphasized that pregnant women should not have to plead for necessary healthcare in court.

Kate Cox, the woman at the center of the case, remains pregnant according to filings made her attorneys. Cox, a mother of two, sought approval for an abortion at 20 weeks due to a high-risk fetal condition known as trisomy 18. The condition carries a high likelihood of miscarriage or stillbirth, as well as low survival rates for infants.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has argued that Cox does not meet the criteria for a medical exception to the state’s abortion ban. He has called on the Supreme Court to intervene and take action, stressing that performing an abortion in violation of Texas law would result in irreversible loss of life. Paxton’s office has also warned hospitals against allowing Cox’s physician to perform the procedure, despite the ruling state District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble.

The temporary hold placed the Texas Supreme Court allows for further deliberation on the case. The outcome of this legal battle could have significant implications for reproductive rights in the state of Texas.