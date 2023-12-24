Texas Woman Denied Abortion Due to Fatal Fetal Diagnosis

In a controversial ruling, the Texas Supreme Court has denied a pregnant woman’s request for an abortion after her fetus was diagnosed with a fatal condition. The court overturned a lower court order that granted the woman, Kate Cox, a medical exception to the state’s strict abortion bans. This decision comes at a time when Republican-controlled states are enacting near-total bans on abortions, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Kate Cox’s case is believed to be the first to seek a court-ordered exception since the landmark ruling, paving the way for pregnant women to go to court seeking permission for medically necessary procedures without fear of severe criminal or civil penalties. However, the Texas Supreme Court’s decision signals that it may not be open to expanding the medical exception beyond the most serious cases.

Cox’s lawyers argued that carrying the pregnancy to term would risk her health and future ability to have children. The lower court judge agreed with this argument and granted Cox permission to have an abortion under Texas law. However, the Texas Supreme Court disagreed, stating that Cox’s doctor had not provided sufficient evidence to prove the necessary risks required for a medical exception.

The ruling has drawn criticism from reproductive rights advocates, who argue that such restrictive laws are dangerous and can be a “death sentence” for many women who are unable to leave the state to seek abortions. Texas has seen a significant decline in the number of abortion procedures performed in the state since the implementation of these restrictive laws.

While this ruling only applies to Cox’s current pregnancy, it sets a precedent for future cases seeking medical exceptions to Texas’ abortion bans. The ongoing legal challenges surrounding these bans highlight the need for clarity and more inclusive medical exceptions to protect the health and well-being of pregnant women.