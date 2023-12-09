Controversy Surrounds Texas Student’s Long Hair Suspension

According to recent reports, a high school student from Texas has been suspended once again for refusing to comply with his school’s dress code policy regarding his long hair. The student, Darryl George, had previously spent 30 days at an alternative school as a result of repeated disciplinary actions for his hairstyle.

The school’s referral notice states that George’s hair is considered out of compliance with the dress code when let down. The notice also mentions that if George corrects his dress code violation, he will be allowed to return to regular classes. However, he has been suspended for an additional 13 days.

The George family argues that their son’s hairstyle, which is worn in braids, is in compliance with the dress code and that the school’s policy is discriminatory. They believe that the school’s actions violate the Texas CROWN Act, a law that aims to prevent discrimination based on hairstyles historically associated with race.

In response to the family’s claims, the school district spokesperson, David Bloom, stated that repeated violations of the dress code would result in continued disciplinary action. He mentioned that George’s suspension would not impact his ability to graduate, as there is a program in place for him to complete his courses even in dress code ISS (in-school suspension).

This ongoing controversy has led George and his family to file a federal civil rights lawsuit against Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the state’s attorney general, and school officials for allegedly failing to enforce the CROWN Act law.

As the case unfolds, it brings attention to the broader discussion surrounding dress code policies and their potential to disproportionately impact certain groups of students. The outcome of this lawsuit may have implications not only for Darryl George but also for students across Texas who face similar challenges regarding their hairstyles.