Texas State Bobcats Set to Take on Nevada Wolf Pack

The upcoming game between the Texas State Bobcats and the Nevada Wolf Pack is set to take place on Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas. Texas State is coming off a dominant performance, defeating Jackson State with a score of 77-34. Quarterback TJ Finley led the Bobcats’ offense, recording 251 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with 20 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

On the other hand, Nevada is desperate for a win after suffering their 13th consecutive loss against Kansas, with a final score of 31-24. Quarterback Brendon Lewis showed promise with 58 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, but the Wolf Pack struggled to generate offense through the air, only managing 113 passing yards.

The history between these two teams is limited, with Nevada winning their only previous encounter in September 2022, with a convincing 38-14 victory. However, Texas State will be playing at home this time, hoping to turn their fortunes around and avenge their previous defeat.

According to the latest college football odds, Texas State is a significant 17-point favorite to win the game against Nevada. The over/under is set at 59.5 points. Analysts expect Texas State to cover the spread, as they have done in their last three games.

Fans can watch the game live on ESPN+ or stream it online through fuboTV. For more updates, they can also follow the CBS Sports App.

