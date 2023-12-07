Texas High School Faces Backlash for Discriminatory Dress Code

A high school in Texas is under scrutiny after a Black student was sent to in-school suspension for refusing to change his hairstyle, citing a violation of the school’s dress code policy. Darryl George, an 18-year-old junior at Barbers Hill high school, was suspended for 13 days due to his hair being out of compliance when let down. This incident has reignited a months-long debate over the school’s dress code policy, which the student’s family believes is discriminatory.

George’s parents argue that his hairstyle, neatly tied in twisted dreadlocks on top of his head, does not violate the dress code. They point to the Crown Act, which was recently enacted in Texas to prohibit race-based hair discrimination. The school, however, argues that the Crown Act does not address hair length, which they claim is the issue.

This is not the first time Barbers Hill high school has faced criticism for its dress code policy. In 2020, a Black student was forbidden from returning to school or attending his graduation ceremony unless he cut his locs. The district superintendent defended the policy, stating that it teaches students to conform for the benefit of everyone.

George’s family has filed a formal complaint with the Texas Education Agency and a federal civil rights lawsuit against the school district, governor, and attorney general. They argue that the school failed to enforce the Crown Act and that the dress code policy disproportionately affects Black males.

The school district, on the other hand, has filed a lawsuit of its own, seeking clarification from a judge on whether its dress code restrictions violate the Crown Act. The Act aims to prevent race-based hair discrimination and has been enacted in 24 states, including Texas.

The ongoing controversy surrounding the dress code policy at Barbers Hill high school highlights the broader issue of discriminatory practices in schools. It raises questions about the need for comprehensive legislation that addresses not only hairstyles but also other forms of discrimination in educational settings. Initiatives like the Crown Act are steps in the right direction, but more needs to be done to ensure equal treatment for all students, regardless of their race or cultural background.