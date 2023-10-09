GVTC Communications Introduces New Streaming Platform for HD-Quality Video

GVTC Communications, a service provider based in Texas, has announced the launch of its new streaming platform, GVTC TV. This platform promises to provide high-definition video content to a variety of devices, offering a more immersive and convenient viewing experience for its customers.

With GVTC TV, users can access their favorite content on set-top cable boxes, mobile phones, tablets, media players, and other devices. One of the standout features of this platform is the Restart TV feature, which allows viewers to jump back to the start of a program even if they missed the beginning. Additionally, the Replay TV feature enables users to rewind up to 72 hours to catch up on shows or revisit scenes they may have missed.

The platform also incorporates cloud DVR capability, providing users with up to 50 hours of cloud storage that can be accessed from anywhere and at any time. This means that users will never have to worry about running out of storage space for their favorite shows and movies. GVTC TV also boasts voice-controlled access and navigation, as well as intuitive search functions, making it easier than ever to find and watch desired content.

GVTC Communications has a strong reputation for providing reliable fiber connectivity, security, video, and phone services in the Texas Hill country. In fact, the company was ranked number one nationwide for primetime the Netflix ISP speed index in March 2020. This recognition comes after 18 months of consistently holding the number two spot since 2018.

As an early adopter of gigabit speed fiber, GVTC Communications has continuously expanded its network to bring high-speed connectivity to more homes and communities. Its GigaRegion FTTH expansion project, completed in September 2016, brought gigabit-capable all-fiber connectivity to over 20,000 homes in the communities of Bulverde, Gonzales, and Boerne.

Overall, GVTC Communications’ new streaming platform, GVTC TV, aims to revolutionize the way customers interact with and control their entertainment. With its HD-quality video, innovative features, and reliable service, GVTC TV is set to enhance the viewing experience for users across Texas.

Definitions:

1. FTTH – Fiber-to-the-Home, a type of broadband network architecture that delivers high-speed fiber optic connections directly to residential homes.

2. Gigabit Speed – A measure of network bandwidth that represents data transfer rates of 1 gigabit per second, enabling faster internet speeds and improved streaming quality.

Sources:

– GVTC Communications [no URL]

– Netflix ISP Speed Index [no URL]