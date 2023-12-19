Red River Rivalry to Continue in Dallas Through 2036

Summary:

The iconic Red River Rivalry game between Texas and Oklahoma will continue to be played at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas until the 2036 season. Both universities, as well as the City of Dallas, have agreed on a contract extension, ensuring that the historic matchup will be held at the neutral site for years to come. The game holds great significance and tradition, dating back to 1900, and has been played in Dallas since 1932. This announcement comes as Texas and Oklahoma transition into the Southeastern Conference (SEC), bringing a new era for both programs.

Enhancements and Renovations:

To preserve the legacy of the Allstate Red River Rivalry, significant investments will be made to improve the Cotton Bowl. The City of Dallas will invest around $140 million to upgrade the stadium, including improvements to the bathrooms, concession stands, and the addition of more hospitality areas and premium environments. These enhancements aim to enhance the fan experience and overall game atmosphere. Phase 1 of the renovations is scheduled to be completed September 2026, with the final phase expected to be finished September 2034.

Thriving Tradition:

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson expressed his excitement about the continuation of the tradition, stating that the annual Texas/Oklahoma game during the State Fair is a spectacle that showcases Dallas and the State Fair of Texas on a national level. The game also contributes to the economic vitality of the city, making it an important event for the region. As the rivalry approaches its centennial anniversary, this contract extension ensures that the Red River Rivalry will reach its 100th year milestone, further solidifying its status as an enduring tradition.

Looking Forward:

Both universities are looking forward to the future of the Red River Rivalry, thrilled that the contract extension allows them to preserve the historic matchup. Texas AD Chris Del Conte emphasized the importance of the game staying at the Cotton Bowl, highlighting the unique atmosphere and memories created at the iconic stadium. His Oklahoma counterpart, Joe Castiglione, praised the storied legacy of the rivalry and expressed excitement for fans to experience the upcoming enhancements.

As Texas and Oklahoma prepare to transition into the SEC, the Red River Rivalry will gain new significance with SEC logos adorning the field starting in the 2024 season. Despite the conference change, the game’s historical and cultural value will remain intact, as fans from both schools eagerly anticipate each showdown in the heart of Dallas.