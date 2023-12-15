Lawmakers Fail to Pass Education Priorities in Special Session

Lawmakers in Texas concluded their fourth special session of the year without passing Governor Greg Abbott’s key priorities related to school safety, teacher pay, education savings accounts, and an election bill. The major obstacle throughout the sessions was the contentious proposal to subsidize private schools through education savings accounts. Despite ongoing discussions, lawmakers were unable to reach a consensus, resulting in the failure of several education-related measures.

One of the primary factors contributing to the stagnation was the coalition formed between 21 House Republicans and Democrats, ultimately defeating the proposed school choice legislation. As a result, an entire education package, which included funding for school safety, an increase in public school funding, and teacher salary raises, was also defeated.

The strained relationship between House Speaker Dade Phelan and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick added to the difficulties. Patrick accused Phelan of failed leadership, claiming that the legislative process was “broken.” He expressed disappointment over the failure of Senate Bill 6, which aimed to modify the timeline for challenging election results in court. The bill’s failure could potentially delay the implementation of Republican-backed property tax relief measures.

However, Phelan commended the accomplishments of Republicans during the special session, contradicting Patrick’s assertions. The Speaker expressed frustration with Patrick’s remarks, accusing him of misleading members and preventing the passing of conservative legislation. The tensions between the two leaders further complicated the already challenging legislative process.

In a disappointing turn of events, lawmakers were not able to produce significant legislation for public schools. Representative James Talarico suggested that Governor Abbott never genuinely intended to prioritize funding for public education. Talarico claimed that Abbott’s political pressure on lawmakers to disregard public education funding ultimately affected the outcome.

While the special session did not result in the passage of Abbott’s education priorities, conservative victories were achieved in other areas. Bills related to border security, including the continued construction of the border wall and making illegal border crossing a state crime, were approved the Legislature.

Abbott’s office did not confirm whether another special session would be called, but emphasized the governor’s commitment to education savings accounts and school choice. Despite setbacks, Abbott’s spokesperson expressed confidence in the ongoing fight for school choice in Texas.