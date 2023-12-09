Fourth Special Legislative Session in Texas Ends Without Action on Key Bills

The fourth special legislative session in Texas concluded with the House adjourning without taking action on several important bills passed the Senate. As a result, senators also had no choice but to adjourn. The session ended similarly to how it began, with no deal on school vouchers and other Republican priorities failing due to internal conflicts among party members.

Two significant bills that failed to pass were Senate Bill 5, which allocated $800 million for school safety measures through 2025, and Senate Bill 6, which aimed to change the timeline of a trial after an election contest is filed. The defeat of the school voucher bill was seen as a victory for Democrats and some rural Republicans. However, it also meant the blocking of funding that would have increased school funding and provided bonuses for teachers.

Despite the special session scheduled to end on Wednesday at midnight, the House adjourned without taking action on pending Senate bills, preventing them from reaching the governor’s desk. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick criticized House Speaker Dade Phelan for the slow progress of House business, while Phelan accused Patrick of prioritizing the Senate’s school safety bill over the House’s version.

Patrick continued his criticism of Phelan on Tuesday, expressing his frustration that Phelan had become difficult to work with. The possibility of a fifth special session remains uncertain, with Gov. Greg Abbott yet to confirm if he will call for one and when it might take place. Lawmakers have already been in session for 246 days in 2023, the longest duration since Texas became a state.

The most prominent issue of the session was school vouchers, Abbott’s primary legislative priority, which would have allowed parents to use public funds for private and religious schools. However, a lack of support from a coalition of Democrats and rural Republicans prevented a voucher bill from reaching a floor vote during the regular session. Despite efforts to include bonuses for teachers and increased per-student spending, the voucher provision was ultimately removed from the bill, leading the House to forego further consideration.

While some Republican victories were achieved during the session, such as the approval of bills related to border security and immigration enforcement, the failure to pass key legislation highlights the ongoing challenges and divisions within the Texas legislature.