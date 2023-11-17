New Controversy Surrounds Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s Use of Encrypted Messaging Apps

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, a prominent Democrat in Texas, has been caught up in a new controversy surrounding her use of encrypted messaging apps to conduct county business. Earlier this year, she faced scrutiny over a multi-million-dollar vaccine outreach contract awarded to a company called Elevate Strategies, which has ties to Democratic political insiders. Now, it has been revealed that Hidalgo used WhatsApp to communicate with her chief of staff about this contract and other county matters.

While Hidalgo initially denied using encrypted messaging apps for official business during a press conference in May 2022, new evidence has emerged suggesting otherwise. Last week, Texas Rangers were granted additional search warrants to investigate bid-rigging in Harris County. These warrants claim that Hidalgo communicated with her chief of staff on WhatsApp regarding the COVID communication contract, which eventually led to the criminal indictment of three of her top aides.

This latest revelation raises serious concerns about transparency and accountability in county government. By using encrypted messaging apps, Hidalgo effectively shielded her communications from public scrutiny. Journalists and the public have limited access to these messages, making it difficult to review what should be public records concerning county business.

Furthermore, this controversy highlights the need for greater oversight in the awarding of county contracts. Elevate Strategies, the company awarded the vaccine outreach contract, did not meet the basic requirements for such an endeavor and was not even required to provide financial statements during the bidding process. This raises questions about the fairness and integrity of the contracting process under Hidalgo’s leadership.

As the investigation continues, it is crucial for Hidalgo to be held accountable for her actions. The use of encrypted messaging apps for official business undermines transparency and raises concerns about potential misconduct. County officials must adhere to the highest standards of integrity and ensure that taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly.

