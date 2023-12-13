Texas Judge Upholds TikTok Ban on Official Devices and Networks

A federal judge in Texas has upheld the state’s ban on TikTok for official devices and networks, dismissing a challenge claiming it violated the First Amendment. The lawsuit, filed The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, argued that the ban hindered academic freedom and the ability of professors to teach and research about the popular social media app.

The Knight Institute, representing the Coalition for Independent Technology Research, a group of academics studying technology’s impact on society, cited a member who had difficulty assigning in-class work and suspending research projects due to the ban. However, Judge Robert L. Pitman of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas ruled that the ban does not restrict speech, emphasizing that public university faculty and state employees can still use TikTok on their personal devices.

The ban on TikTok in official use arises from concerns that the Chinese-owned platform may compromise sensitive data or spread misinformation. Consequently, many states, Congress, and universities have enacted restrictions on its use on official devices.

Jameel Jaffer, executive director of the Knight Institute, expressed disappointment with the decision, stating that restricting research and teaching on an important communication platform like TikTok is not a reasonable or constitutionally permissible solution to address data-collection concerns.

Judge Pitman acknowledged that the TikTok ban in Texas is narrower than Montana’s attempt to ban the app statewide, which was blocked a federal judge weeks before its intended implementation. A final ruling on the Texas ban is expected at a later date.

At the time of writing, TikTok has not responded to requests for comment on the court’s decision.