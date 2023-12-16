Mystery Girl Dropped off at Dallas Hospital – No Identifying Information

Summary:

In a perplexing turn of events, a young girl named Alejandra was dropped off at the Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. The girl, believed to be around six years old, was brought to the emergency room on Monday, December 4. It is unclear who dropped her off, as she was unable to provide any identifying information to hospital officials.

Her current custody lies with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), who are currently working to find relatives or family members who can take her in. DFPS has scheduled a hearing for December 14 to further address the situation. This is an ongoing investigation and further updates will be provided as more information unfolds.

Unidentified Girl Abandoned at Dallas Hospital Sparks Mystery

In a mysterious incident that has left both authorities and hospital staff puzzled, an unidentified young girl was dropped off at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. The girl, who goes the name Alejandra, was brought to the hospital’s emergency room on a Monday afternoon, with no information about her guardian or background.

Efforts to extract any information about the girl’s family or relatives have proven unsuccessful so far. Hospital officials and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) are working tirelessly to locate her next of kin. Since her arrival, the DFPS has taken custody of the girl, who is believed to be approximately six years old.

As the investigation unfolds, it is crucial to determine the circumstances leading to the girl’s abandonment. Authorities are hoping that information from the public will help shed light on the mystery surrounding her arrival at the hospital. Furthermore, DFPS has scheduled a hearing for December 14, where decisions regarding the girl’s future and potential placement with family members will be made.

The case of the unidentified girl at the Baylor University Medical Center has sparked concern and has gained attention across the community. With more updates anticipated in the coming days, the focus remains on finding her family and providing her with the support and care she needs.