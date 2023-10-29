Title: Texas Dad’s Infectious Enthusiasm Makes Him the Ultimate Cheer Dad

In a heartwarming display of support, a Texas dad named Andre Simmons has shown the world what it means to be the ultimate cheer dad. A video captured his wife, Cecelia Simmons, during a Temple High School football game has quickly gone viral, amassing over 312,000 views on TikTok.

The video showcases Jazlyn, Andre’s daughter, performing with her cheer team while her dad joins in the fun from the stands. Andre’s infectious enthusiasm and joyful dancing are a testament to the love and pride he has for his daughter.

While speaking with Good Morning America, Andre admitted that he’s not the best dancer, but he was determined to learn the routine and create a lifelong memory with Jazlyn. As an infantryman with a demanding job that keeps him away from home often, Andre saw Jazlyn’s game as an opportunity to show his support.

“She thought she made the varsity cheer team, so my way of supporting her and kind of trying to make up for lost time is doing things that she loves and surprising her joining her in the cheer during the football game,” Andre explained.

His surprise performance was met with excitement and gratitude not only from Jazlyn but also from her cheer team friends. They were delighted that Andre would go the extra mile to support them and have fun while doing it.

For Andre, being the ultimate cheer dad means creating lifelong memories with his daughter and enjoying those moments together. His dedication and love serve as an inspiration to parents everywhere to go above and beyond to support their children in their passions.

