Authorities Seek Assistance in Locating Family of Child Left at Hospital

Authorities in Texas are asking for the public’s help in locating the family of a child who was left at Baylor Medical Center Dallas. The child, believed to be 6 years old and known as Alejandra, was reportedly dropped off at the hospital’s emergency room, possibly her mother. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is urgently seeking information to ensure the child’s safety and well-being.

Leaving a child in an unsafe situation like a hospital emergency room is deeply concerning and could have serious consequences for the person responsible. Family law experts have indicated that such an act of abandonment could lead to the loss of custody of the child. Additionally, the person responsible may potentially face criminal charges and jail time, as leaving a child in a situation that exposes them to harm is considered a criminal offense according to the Texas Penal Code.

If Alejandra’s family cannot be located, the DFPS will take immediate action to ensure her care and well-being. The first step will be to place her in a safe and secure environment, with efforts made to identify a suitable family placement. However, if a suitable family cannot be found, she will be placed in foster care for the long term.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Alejandra’s identity or her family to contact Maria Villegas of the Texas DFPS at the provided phone number. It is crucial to find her family to ensure her safety, reunite her with loved ones if possible, and determine the appropriate course of action for her future.