Child Left at Hospital Sparks Search for Family

Summary: The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is seeking assistance in finding the family of a 6-year-old child, named Alejandra, who was left at an emergency room in Dallas. The DFPS is actively searching for the parents or guardians of the child, who couldn’t provide any identifying information. Legal experts state that abandoning a child at a hospital could lead to serious consequences, including potential loss of custody and criminal charges. If the family cannot be located, the child will be placed in immediate care, where authorities will look for a suitable family placement or consider foster care.

