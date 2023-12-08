Phosgene Leak Contained at Texas Chemical Plant as City Lifts Shelter-in-Place Order

An incident of a phosgene gas leak occurred at the Altivia Chemicals plant in La Porte, Texas, resulting in eight individuals being hospitalized for treatment, according to local officials. However, there is no immediate information available regarding their condition. The city had earlier issued a shelter-in-place order affecting nearby industrial plants as a precautionary measure, but this order was lifted in the afternoon. Altivia Chemicals stated that they promptly took action to contain the leak and shut down all processes at their facility.

Although no hazardous products were detected in the vicinity of the Altivia plant according to the La Porte office of emergency management (LPOEM), incidents like this have become increasingly common at chemical plants across Texas, sparking concerns. Ana Parras, executive co-director at Texas Environmental Justice Advocacy Services, noted that these plants are primarily engaged in the production of chemicals for plastic manufacturing, which has led to a rise in such incidents.

Phosgene is a colorless gas with a pungent odor and is utilized in the production of various chemicals, pesticides, and pharmaceuticals. Exposure to phosgene can have severe health implications, including breathing difficulties, chest pain, and frostbite if it comes into contact with the skin.

Initially, the LPOEM had advised residents living in the southern part of La Porte between Fairmont, Bay Area, and S 16th Street to shelter in place, pending an assessment of the quantity of phosgene released. However, the order was lifted within an hour of its implementation.

Apart from Altivia Chemicals, other affected chemical plants, including Halliburton’s Multi-Chem Bayport site, Stepan’s Pasadena facility, and sites belonging to Kuraray America, Evonik, and NCTI, also lifted their shelter-in-place orders in response to the situation.