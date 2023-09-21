Texas A&M vs. Auburn: SEC Showdown

Texas A&M and Auburn will face off in their first SEC game of the season on Saturday. Both teams have had successful nonconference victories in Week 3. Auburn, under the leadership of new coach Hugh Freeze, is looking to reinvigorate their program after a challenging period under previous coach Bryan Harsin. Texas A&M, on the other hand, is feeling the pressure to perform as they look to bounce back from a loss and improve on their previous season’s record.

Auburn’s defense has been strong so far, limiting opponents to only 155 passing yards and 12.33 points per game. But they will face a tough test against Texas A&M’s new-look offense, led quarterback Conner Weigman and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. Auburn’s rushing attack has been a standout, ranking 18th in the FBS with an average of 215.7 rushing yards per game. However, their passing game has struggled, ranking 89th with only 212.3 yards per game and five touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, Texas A&M’s defense, particularly their secondary, has been a cause for concern. In their Week 2 loss to Miami, they allowed 374 passing yards and five touchdowns. The Aggies will need to find a way to establish a consistent pass rush and improve their defensive performance as they enter SEC play.

There is pressure on Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher to deliver results. Despite his impressive track record, Fisher has not yet had a standout season at Texas A&M. Losing the SEC opener as a touchdown favorite at home would not do him any favors. With an improved offense and a wide-open SEC West, the Aggies need to take advantage of every opportunity.

This SEC showdown is expected to be a closely contested game. The two teams have had competitive meetings in the past, with only one blowout victory in favor of Texas A&M in 2012. The outcome of this game could set the tone for the rest of the conference season for both teams.

