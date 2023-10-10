Texas A&M Physics Department’s Outreach Efforts Inspire the Next Generation

Texas A&M’s physics department has gained widespread attention and social media success thanks to the captivating physics shows conducted Professor Tatiana Erukhimova. Erukhimova’s dynamic teaching style has amassed over 500 million views and has ignited a love for physics in children.

Using entertaining demonstrations with everyday items like balloon animals, toilet paper, and even marshmallows, Erukhimova aims to inspire the next generation of physicists. She has been conducting these shows since 2007, and they have proven to be effective in recruiting new students to Texas A&M.

Erukhimova’s energy, joy, and expertise are infectious, leading to the university’s physics channel having more subscribers (nearly 2 million) than their athletics channel. This incredible popularity has not only generated social media excitement but also tangible benefits. The physics shows have contributed to endowments and gifts, with an estimated amount of around $65 million.

The shows are held on Texas A&M’s campus, with undergraduate students assisting Erukhimova in building models and supporting her performances. The outreach efforts not only educate children but also provide valuable hands-on experience for the undergraduate students involved.

The success of Texas A&M’s physics department demonstrates the power of creative and engaging teaching methods. Professor Tatiana Erukhimova’s tireless dedication to inspiring young minds has made a significant impact on the university and the future of physics education.

