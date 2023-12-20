Texas Supreme Court Temporarily Halts Woman’s Abortion Request

The Texas Supreme Court has put a temporary hold on an abortion order that would allow a Dallas woman, Kate Cox, to terminate her pregnancy. This comes after she discovered that her fetus has a fatal condition called trisomy 18. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an appeal opposing Cox’s abortion.

The court’s ruling is a part of an ongoing debate over the state’s strict abortion bans and their medical exceptions. While the bans do allow for exceptions to protect the health and life of pregnant women, the vague legal language has caused fear among doctors, leading to an unwillingness to perform abortions.

In response to Paxton’s appeal, the Texas Supreme Court issued an administrative stay, stating that it needed more time to issue a final ruling. This stay temporarily prevents the judge’s order from being enforced, thereby halting Cox’s abortion and protecting her doctor from civil or criminal liability.

Advocates for reproductive rights, such as the Center for Reproductive Rights, argue that delaying justice in cases like this could ultimately result in justice being denied. Molly Duane, a senior staff attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights, expressed concern over the court’s decision.

Meanwhile, Paxton’s appeal and subsequent legal filings have created uncertainty and fear of prosecution for Cox, her doctor, and others involved in her care. Paxton warned hospitals that the judge’s order would not protect them from potential lawsuits, and this has raised concerns among medical professionals regarding their legal obligations.

The broader lawsuit, Zurawski v. State of Texas, which seeks to clarify the state’s medical exemption for abortion, is also being considered the Texas Supreme Court. Arguments in the case were presented last month.

As the abortion debate continues to unfold, with Roe v. Wade being overturned the U.S. Supreme Court last year, the issue remains a political liability for Republicans in various states. Paxton, a Republican who has gained support from social and religious conservatives, is a prominent figure in advocating for conservative causes through legal action and official letters.

Although the temporary hold on Cox’s abortion is limited to her specific case, it highlights the ongoing battle over abortion rights and the complexities surrounding medical exceptions within strict state bans.