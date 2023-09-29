The Houston Texans: A Week to Remember

This week is a big one for the Houston Texans. They will be playing a home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it’s not just any ordinary game. This game marks the induction of J.J. Watt, the first among equals of the Watt brothers, into the Texans’ ring of honor. It’s a momentous occasion and an event that Texans fans won’t want to miss.

But that’s not all. This game is also one of the two Battle Red Days, where the team will be sporting their red helmets and red uniforms. These uniforms look incredible on the field and add an extra level of excitement to the game.

If you’re looking for a reason to tune in, aside from the game itself, there are plenty of storylines to follow. From the return of key players like Jalen Pitre to the performance of rising stars like C.J. Stroud and Tank Dell, there’s no shortage of action on the field.

To make it easier for fans to watch the game, here are the broadcast details:

– TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta)

– Radio: KILT Sports Radio 610 AM

– Game Time: Sunday, October 1, 12:05 CDT

In terms of the NFL schedule, this game falls in Week 4 of the season. The Houston Texans will be facing the Pittsburgh Steelers, a formidable opponent. The game will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

For those interested in placing bets, the odds currently favor the Steelers with a -142 line, while the Texans have a +120 line.

Overall, this week promises to be an exciting one for the Houston Texans and their fans. From the induction of J.J. Watt into the ring of honor to the intense on-field action, there’s a lot to look forward to. Make sure to tune in and support your team!

Sources: This information is based on the source article and personal knowledge.