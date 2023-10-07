Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons: NFL Week 5 Preview

The Houston Texans may have finally found their missing piece in a franchise quarterback. With a solid offensive line, competent coaching, and a strong defense, the Texans are poised to make a mark in the NFL. They will put their newfound success to the test as they hit the road for a five-week tour of the NFC South, beginning with a game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Texans will be at full strength for this game, with the return of key players such as Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard. This will be their healthiest lineup since the start of the season, which bodes well for their chances against the Falcons.

To catch all the action, tune in to Fox for the live broadcast. Brandon Gaudin and Mark Schlereth will provide the commentary for this exciting matchup. If you prefer to listen to the game on the radio, you can tune in to KILT Sports Radio 610 AM.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the game odds have slightly shifted, with the Texans now at +1.5 and the Falcons at -1.5. The over/under is set at 41.5, indicating a low-scoring game.

This game will be a crucial test for the Texans to determine if their recent success is sustainable. With a strong roster and a favorable matchup, they have the opportunity to prove themselves as a serious contender in the NFL.

