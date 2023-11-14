New Encryption Algorithms for Secure Emergency Radio Communications to be Released to Public

A recent decision the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) will bring a significant change to the world of secure emergency radio communications. ETSI has announced that a set of encryption algorithms used the Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) protocol, which is employed governments, law enforcement, military, and emergency services organizations in Europe and other countries, will soon enter the public domain.

This decision follows the disclosure of five vulnerabilities in TETRA radio networks Netherlands-based security firm Midnight Blue. These vulnerabilities, if exploited, could allow criminals to decrypt and intercept communications in real-time. Additionally, the secrecy surrounding the proprietary encryption algorithms used in TETRA raised concerns within the security community, as third-party researchers were unable to test the code, making it more difficult to identify and address bugs.

The technical committee responsible for the TETRA standard held a meeting in October to address these concerns and subsequently voted unanimously to open source all TETRA Air Interface cryptographic algorithms. This move aims to foster independent research and reviews of the algorithms to improve their security.

While ETSI has not yet announced a specific date for the release of the algorithms, this development holds great promise for the field of secure emergency radio communications. By enabling academic research and independent reviews, vulnerabilities can be identified and addressed more effectively, leading to stronger encryption schemes and enhanced protection of sensitive communications.

FAQ:

Q: What is TETRA?

A: TETRA, short for Terrestrial Trunked Radio, is a protocol used for secure emergency radio communications various organizations, including governments, law enforcement, military, and emergency services.

Q: Why were the proprietary encryption algorithms a concern?

A: The secrecy of the encryption algorithms meant that third-party researchers couldn’t test the code, making it harder to detect vulnerabilities and defend networks.

Q: When will the algorithms be made accessible?

A: The ETSI has not yet specified a date for the release of the algorithms to the public.