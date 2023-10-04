Meta’s Advantage+ Targeting: A Closer Look at Automated Audience Selection

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has been emphasizing automation in its paid social advertising platform. The company aims to make it as accessible as possible for advertisers to manage their campaigns and achieve optimal results. To further this goal, Meta has introduced AI-powered Advantage+ audience targeting to automate the process of selecting the right audience for ads.

Advantage+ targeting is part of a suite of automation products that Meta offers to help advertisers improve their campaign performance. It works allowing Meta’s AI algorithms to determine the most relevant audience for an ad based on performance data. Advertisers can provide input through audience controls, which set specific criteria for the campaigns, such as geographic locations and minimum age. They can also make audience suggestions selecting custom audiences, age ranges, genders, and interests or behaviors. However, these suggestions are treated as recommendations, and Meta’s AI ultimately decides the target audience.

Advantage+ audiences are similar to broad or open targeting on Meta. With open targeting, advertisers leave the detailed audience targeting open to Meta’s discretion. Advantage+ targeting takes a similar approach, but instead of specifying who to target, advertisers provide criteria for who not to target. The idea is to give the AI more freedom and flexibility to test different audience combinations and find the ideal audience for maximizing campaign results.

Testing Advantage+ audience targeting has shown promising results in terms of cost per lead (CPL). In one case study, an Advantage+ audience generated leads at a lower CPL compared to interest-based targeting and retargeting audiences. However, the conversion rates from Advantage+ leads to marketing-qualified leads (MQLs) were lower than those from other audiences, indicating a trade-off between efficiency and quality.

To drive quality B2B leads on Meta, advertisers should adopt a strategy that leverages the platform’s advantages while mitigating the risk of low-quality leads. This includes testing broader audiences, using lead filtering techniques within the Meta lead form to qualify leads, and utilizing Meta’s Conversions API to optimize for quality metrics rather than just lead form completions.

In conclusion, Meta’s Advantage+ targeting provides advertisers with a tool to automate audience selection based on AI algorithms. While it can lead to lower CPLs, there may be a trade-off in terms of lead quality. Advertisers should develop strategies to navigate these challenges and maximize the benefits of automated targeting on Meta’s platform.

