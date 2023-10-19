Windows 11 Pro’s Default Setting Slows SSD Performance 45%

Windows 11 Pro’s default setting of enabling software BitLocker encryption can dramatically decrease the performance of your SSD. This default setting forces your processor to encrypt and decrypt everything, resulting in a loss of up to 45% of your SSD’s speed. Random writes and reads, which affect overall PC performance, are particularly affected, but even large sequential transfers suffer.

While many SSDs come with hardware-based encryption, Windows 11 Pro automatically enables the software version of BitLocker during installation, without providing an obvious way to opt out. This means that if you purchased a prebuilt PC with Windows 11 Pro, software BitLocker is likely enabled.

To determine if you have software BitLocker enabled, you can check the Conversion Status and Encryption Method in the command prompt. If the method is “XTS-AES,” you have software BitLocker enabled. If it says “Hardware Encryption,” you have hardware encryption.

In tests performed with a Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD, software BitLocker encryption significantly impacted performance. The PCMark 10 Storage Benchmark showed a potential 21% drop in performance, with a speed of 490 MB/s, compared to the hardware-based encryption’s 620 MB/s and unencrypted mode’s 607 MB/s.

CrystalDiskMark 8 tests revealed that random read IOPS decreased 20% with software BitLocker, and latency increased from 40 microseconds to nearly 51 microseconds. This added layer of latency can have a significant impact on the performance of slower types of SSDs.

Overall, the performance loss caused software BitLocker encryption is surprising and could have a greater real-world impact on systems with slower CPUs or lower-tier SSDs. It is recommended that users with software BitLocker enabled consider changing their settings to optimize performance.

Source: Tom’s Hardware