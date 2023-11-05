New Article: Sony Bravia XR-65X95L: A Stunning 65″ Mini LED TV with Impressive Features

Sony Bravia XR-65X95L is a 65″ Mini LED television from one of the most popular TV manufacturers, Sony. With its impressive features and technological advancements, this TV is sure to capture the attention of even the most dedicated OLED enthusiasts.

The technical specifications of the Sony Bravia XR-65X95L are as follows:

Dimensions: 144.3 × 83.5 × 6.2 cm

Weight without stand: 32.2 kg

Display size: 65″ (164 centimeters)

Panel type: Mini LED

Image processor: Cognitive Processor XR

Display resolution: 3,840 × 2,160 pixels

HDR compatibility: HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision

Operating system: Google TV

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, Chromecast

And more…

The Sony Bravia XR-65X95L boasts a stunning design that is both elegant and unobtrusive. Its slim black frame and square-shaped back panel contribute to its overall aesthetic appeal. One notable feature of this model is its versatile stand placement, allowing users to position the TV not only on the sides but also in the center, making it ideal for various room setups.

When it comes to connectivity, the Sony Bravia XR-65X95L offers a comprehensive range of options. It features four HDMI ports, including one with eARC support, two of which are capable of 4K transmission at 120 Hz. Additionally, it offers multiple USB-A ports, an optical output, an Ethernet port, and antenna connectors. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay support, and Bluetooth 4.2.

The included remote control provides easy navigation and access to various platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, and Disney+. Its compact design fits comfortably in the hand, and the back cover has a textured finish for a secure grip. The remote control also features dedicated buttons for quick access to different services, ensuring convenient and hassle-free usage.

When it comes to picture quality, the Sony Bravia XR-65X95L truly stands out. With its Mini LED panel and high brightness, it delivers vibrant and lifelike visuals. While OLED screens have also achieved high brightness levels, the Sony Bravia XR-65X95L’s Mini LED panel offers consistent brightness across the entire display.

In summary, the Sony Bravia XR-65X95L is a remarkable 65″ Mini LED TV that offers exceptional performance and a host of advanced features. Its stunning design, comprehensive connectivity options, and impressive picture quality make it a top choice for those seeking a premium viewing experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Mini LED technology?

A: Mini LED is a display technology that utilizes smaller LED chips for enhanced brightness and contrast control compared to traditional LED panels.

Q: How does the Sony Bravia XR-65X95L compare to OLED TVs?

A: While OLED TVs have their advantages, such as individually lit pixels, the Sony Bravia XR-65X95L’s Mini LED panel offers consistent brightness and impressive picture quality.

Q: Can the Sony Bravia XR-65X95L be wall-mounted?

A: Yes, the Sony Bravia XR-65X95L can be wall-mounted, but it should be noted that its Mini LED panel does not allow for an extremely slim profile like some OLED alternatives.

Q: Does the Sony Bravia XR-65X95L support HDR?

A: Yes, the Sony Bravia XR-65X95L supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision, ensuring a wide range of vibrant colors and improved contrast.

Q: What is the operating system of the Sony Bravia XR-65X95L?

A: The Sony Bravia XR-65X95L runs on Google TV, providing access to various streaming services, apps, and other smart features.