Hisense Takes a Leap Forward with Mini LED Technology

Hisense, a leading Asian consumer electronics company, has long been known for its innovative approach to television technology. In the past, the brand has focused primarily on its Laser TV range, revolutionizing the market with the TriChroma technology. However, with the dawn of 2023, Hisense is setting its sights even higher and reentering the TV market with a range of products that aim to redefine the viewing experience.

At the recent IFA exhibition held in Berlin in early September, Hisense made waves with its latest offering, the Hisense 100U7KQ. This television sets a new standard in the industry being the largest commercially available Mini LED TV, measuring a staggering 100 inches (254 cm) diagonally. It serves as a testament to Hisense’s commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering cutting-edge technology to consumers.

In a departure from previous strategies, Hisense has decided to abandon OLED technology and focus on Mini LED instead. This technology, which can effectively compete with OLED’s self-emissive organic diodes, offers the advantage of being scalable to larger screen sizes while maintaining reasonable pricing. The recently released Hisense U8KQ series exemplifies the brand’s ambitions in this field.

To provide customers with a comprehensive understanding of the capabilities of the latest Hisense offering, we have conducted an in-depth review of the Hisense 65U8KQ. This review encompasses an exhaustive evaluation of the television's features and performance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Mini LED technology?

Mini LED technology is a form of display technology that utilizes miniature LED backlights to enhance contrast, brightness, and overall picture quality. It offers a more precise and localized control of illumination, resulting in better HDR performance and a more immersive viewing experience.

Why is Hisense focusing on Mini LED instead of OLED?

Hisense has chosen to focus on Mini LED due to its scalability to larger screen sizes and the ability to offer competitive pricing compared to OLED. Despite not being self-emissive like OLED, Mini LED technology can deliver comparable performance while being more cost-effective.

What are the advantages of the Hisense U8KQ series?

The Hisense U8KQ series represents Hisense’s ambition in the television market. With Mini LED technology, these TVs offer superior contrast, brightness, and color accuracy. They also come with a range of advanced features and cutting-edge design, providing a premium viewing experience for consumers.