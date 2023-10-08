Tesla Misses Delivery Estimates and Cuts Prices, but Shares Rise

Tesla reported lower-than-expected electric vehicle (EV) deliveries in Q3, citing factory upgrades as the reason for the miss. The company delivered 435,059 vehicles, below Wall Street’s estimate of 456,722. Production also fell short, with Tesla manufacturing 430,488 vehicles compared to the estimated 461,992. Tesla expects a decline in Q3 due to upgrades but maintains its volume target of 1.8 million vehicles 2023. Wedbush Securities believes that Tesla’s Model 3 refresh in China and the start of Cybertruck production will drive growth for the company in the next year. Despite the miss and price cuts on popular EV models, Tesla shares rose 6.4% for the week.

Netflix Plans to Increase Prices on Ad-Free Service

Netflix is rumored to be planning a price increase on its ad-free service in several markets globally after the resolution of the Hollywood actors’ strike. The specifics of the price hikes and timing are unknown, but they are expected to start in the US and Canada. Other streaming companies have also raised prices in recent months to improve profitability. The Wall Street Journal reported a 25% increase in major ad-free streaming services over the past year. Despite the news, Netflix shares rose 1.2% for the week.

Rivian’s Debt Offering and Disappointing Q3 Results Cause Stock Plunge

Rivian Automotive saw its stock drop 23% after announcing a $1.5 billion green convertible senior unsecured note offering and disappointing preliminary Q3 results. The debt offering aims to extend the company’s cash runway through 2025, with an option for an additional $225 million. The company also expects Q3 sales to be slightly below market expectations. Despite the downturn, Truist maintains a bullish outlook on the stock. Rivian shares lost 20.7% for the week.

Apple Requires Chinese Government License for New Apps

Apple now requires new apps to have a Chinese government license before they can be published on its platform. This move aligns Apple with local competitors and China’s regulatory environment. Obtaining the license typically involves having a presence in China or collaborating with a local publisher, posing challenges for foreign app developers. Apple’s previous lenient approach to licensing allowed for a larger selection of apps compared to local rivals. Apple shares rose 3.7% for the week.

