Weekly Pro Recap: Tesla Misses Expectations, Netflix Raises Prices, Apple Implements New App Store Policy, Rivian Offers Debt

This week in the tech sector, several major headlines made waves. Tesla fell short of delivery estimates for its electric vehicles (EVs) in Q3, while also announcing price cuts on some of its popular EV models. Netflix plans to raise prices for its ad-free service, following a trend in the industry. Apple has implemented a new policy requiring new apps to have a Chinese government license before they can be published on its platform. Lastly, Rivian, an EV maker, faced a drop in stock prices after announcing a debt offering and disappointing preliminary Q3 results.

Tesla reported 435,059 vehicles delivered in Q3, below Wall Street expectations. The company attributed the miss to factory downtimes and upgrades. Despite the miss, Tesla shares saw a 6.4% increase for the week. The company also reduced prices on some of its EV models in the US.

Netflix plans to increase prices for its ad-free service in several global markets. The exact amount and timing of the price increases are not yet known, but it is expected to happen after the end of the Hollywood actors’ strike. Streaming companies have been raising prices to improve profitability without alienating customers. Netflix shares rose 1.2% for the week.

Rivian faced a 23% drop in stock prices after announcing a $1.5 billion debt offering and disappointing preliminary Q3 results. The debt offering is expected to provide funding until 2025, but market expectations for Q3 sales were slightly lower than anticipated. Despite the drop, Truist remains bullish on the stock.

Apple has implemented a new policy requiring new apps to obtain a Chinese government license before they can be published on its platform. This aligns Apple with local competitors and complies with China’s regulatory environment. The move poses challenges for foreign app developers, as obtaining the required license typically involves having a presence in China or collaborating with a local publisher. Apple’s shares rose 3.7% for the week.

Overall, this week brought significant developments in the tech sector. Tesla’s miss and price cuts, Netflix’s price increase, Apple’s new app store policy, and Rivian’s debt offering all had an impact on the market. Investors will continue to monitor these companies as they navigate these changes and strive for future growth.

