Tesla, the world’s largest electric car manufacturer, is set to open its largest sales and service centre in China. The company has signed a leasing contract with Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone Group to establish this massive facility in an industrial park in Shanghai.

The Tesla store will be spread across an impressive 8,000 square meters (or 861,000 square feet) and is expected to open in mid-2024 in Xin Park, located in Shanghai’s Pudong district. This move highlights Tesla’s commitment to expanding its presence in China, one of the world’s largest electric vehicle markets.

By establishing this sizable sales and service centre, Tesla aims to improve its service offerings to customers in China and to meet the expectations of CEO Elon Musk. The company’s goal is to enhance its repair and maintenance services and provide a seamless consumer experience.

This expansion comes as Tesla considers closing some of its showrooms located in upscale shopping malls in major cities like Beijing. Instead, it plans to focus on establishing more stores in affordable suburban areas that can also offer repair services. By decentralizing its retail footprint, Tesla aims to provide better accessibility to its customer base and optimize its service capabilities.

Sources:

– Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone Group

– Tesla spokesperson (not available at the time of writing)

Note: As an AI language model, I cannot browse the internet or provide real-time updates.