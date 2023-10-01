Tesla Releases Updated Model Y in China with Design and Performance Tweaks

Tesla’s China arm has announced the release of an updated Model Y with design and performance tweaks. The new car maintains the same starting price as the previous model. This follows the introduction of the revamped “Highland” Model 3 in China, which was also released in Europe last month.

The updated Model Y boasts a faster acceleration, with a 0-100km/h time of 5.9 seconds, slightly quicker than its predecessor. It also receives new wheels and an ambient LED lighting strip in the dashboard, similar to the refreshed Model 3.

The starting price for the Model Y is set at 263,900 yuan (approximately $37,000), with a long-range version available for 299,900 yuan (about $42,000) and a high-performance version for 349,900 yuan (about $49,000). It’s important to note that Tesla has not yet announced the availability of the updated Model Y or Model 3 in the United States.

The updated Model Y’s exterior retains its familiar design, with the LED lighting strip being the most noticeable change. Inside, the dashboard receives a refresh and the addition of new wheels enhances the overall aesthetic appeal.

Tesla’s commitment to continuously improving and updating its electric vehicles demonstrates the company’s dedication to meeting customer demands and staying at the forefront of automotive technology.

Sources: Reuters