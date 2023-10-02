Tesla Reports Third-Quarter Vehicle Production and Deliveries for 2023

Tesla has released its third-quarter vehicle production and delivery report for 2023. The company reported a total of 435,059 deliveries and 430,488 vehicle productions for the quarter. This marks a sequential decline in volumes compared to the previous quarter, which was attributed to planned downtimes for factory upgrades. Despite the decline, Tesla reaffirmed its volume target of around 1.8 million vehicles for the year.

During the same period in 2022, Tesla reported total vehicle production of 365,923 and deliveries of 343,830. CEO Elon Musk had previously stated that Tesla would target 1.8 million vehicle deliveries for the year, but anticipated a slight decline in third-quarter production due to summer shutdowns for factory upgrades.

It is worth noting that Tesla does not provide individual model or region-specific delivery numbers, but rather groups deliveries into two categories: Model S and X vehicles, and Model 3 and Y vehicles. These delivery figures serve as the closest approximation to vehicles sold.

In addition to the production and delivery report, Tesla also announced a revamped version of its Model 3 sedan, known as the “Highland,” with new exterior and interior features. The refreshed Model 3 includes touchscreen displays for rear-seat passengers and ventilated seats, among other enhancements. It is available with a long-range battery option that delivers approximately 390 miles per charge.

While Tesla’s delivery numbers were below the expectations of Wall Street analysts, the company’s continued focus on production and expansion demonstrates its commitment to meeting its ambitious volume targets. With ongoing updates to its vehicle lineup and advancements in battery technology, Tesla remains a major player in the electric vehicle market.

